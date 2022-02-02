Buni-led Committee at Old Game of Political Brinkmanship, Says Kwara APC Faction

Hammed Shittu



A faction of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kwara state loyal to the Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday said the Chairman, National Caretaker and Extraordinary Planning Convention Committee of the party led by the Yobe State Governor, Mallam Mai Mala Buni was at the old game of political ‘brinkmanship’.

The faction of the party however said, “We are still at a loss as to how the chairman came to the conclusion that all the protracted crisis rocking the party in the state has been resolved,” adding that, “the committee might be true to the crisis in Gombe, Ogun, Osun and other states as claimed, but certainly not that of Kwara State and we need to put the record straight to guide the public”.

Speaking at a media briefing in Ilorin, in reaction to recent claim that the Buni-led committee had resolved crisis in the state, the spokesman of the group who is also the state Publicity Secretary of the faction, Mr. Ibrahim Sharafadeen said, “the claim therefore by Mai Mala Buni-led committee that the protracted crisis in the Kwara APC was resolved is a lie of pit of hell which could be likened to an offensive odour of fart from a lift.”

He said, “once again, the APC as the nation’s ruling party has found itself finally in the throes of major political trauma.

“It is becoming proverbial that each time the party manages to escape from the jaws of a terrible mishap, it often find itself firmly in the claws of an even major catastrophic and terrifying accident and yet a leopard which cannot change its spots, the national leadership of the party under Governor Mai Mala Buni are at their old game of political brinkmanship.”

The party chieftain added that, “Ordinarily, we would not have reacted to the statement credited to Governor Buni on the issue of reconciliation in Kwara state but as a responsible members of the party in the state, we feel that it is only proper that we put the matter into proper perspective for the interest of our teeming members, supporters and the discerning public.

“It is sad and rather unfortunate that it is only the chairman of the party’s caretaker and extraordinary conversation planning committee that can lay claim to any purported or false reconciliation.

“We feel the claim of false reconciliation by Governor Buni as an ingenious lie which can only result in the continuing ruination of the APC and provide exit clause for those anxious to leave. It is also proper to conclude that Governor Buni must either be under the pressure of words resulting from not knowing what to say or that he and members of his committee have been wrongly briefed by Senator Abdullahi Adamu national reconciliation committee.”

He added: “We belief that if the chairman can make such false reconciliation of Kwara APC without going through the hurriedly packaged report, one can only imagine how many of such lies that would be contained in the report.”

Sharafadeen explained further that, “For the avoidance of doubt, what truly transpired was that, when the Senator Adamu’s panel was set up, our party was notified and advised to get prepared to appear before it when it arrived Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

“When the committee eventually arrived that state and began its sittings, we made presentations both in oral and written and sufficient documents submitted in support of our claims.

“The claim therefore by Governor Buni that the protracted crisis in the Kwara APC is false and it might be true that the crisis in Gombe, Ogun, Osun and other states as claimed but certainly not that of Kwara State and we need to put the record straight to guide the public.”

