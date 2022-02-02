Buhari: Varsities Pivotal to National Devt

Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that universities are pivotal to the realisation of the national developmental agenda as such they should be in the forefront of research that will lead to the achievement of the objective.

Buhari made the remarks in a speech he sent to the 38 Foundation and 30th Convocation of the Federal University of Technology Minna Niger state yesterday.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of State Education, Chief Chukwuemeka Uwajiuba, also charged universities to look inwards for their funding though government will continue to provide the needed funds for the day to say running of the institutions stressing that ” Government will always remain alive to its responsibilities to universities”.

Buhari also appealed to stakeholders to support government’s efforts in the development of the country’s education sector.

He said to ensure even spread of educational institutions and for the country to achieve the needed breakthrough in the field of science, the federal government is to establish Federal Universities of Technology in each of the six geo political zones of the country.

Newly installed Chancellor of the University Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, who is the Deji of Akure and Chairman Ondo state Council of Obas in an address made a passionate plea to the federal government for the provision of ” Special Funds” for Universities of Technology because of their peculiarities.

Oba Ogunlade said the provision of the special funds will also help the institutions ” To champion the country’s technological drive in line with the federal governments digital economy initiative”.

The monarch disclosed that in view of the shortage of accommodation facing the university he will personally construct a hostel for students use.

Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Abdullahi Bala disclosed that 42 out of the 44 undergraduate programmes run by the institution have received full accreditation of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He said between 2018 and 2021 no fewer than 1216 staff members were promoted with 87 of them elevated to Professors and 107 Associate Professors.

He announced that Enebe Simon Adinoyi of the Department of Quantity Survey, School of Environmental Technology emerged the overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.88 coming out with first class.

Fifty-seven other students graduated with first class out of the over 5000 students that graduated.

