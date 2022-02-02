Buhari: FG Poised to Halt Future Industrial Action By ASUU

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the readiness of his administration to stall future industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) by ensuring that past agreements reached with the universities’ lecturers are honoured.

He said the federal government remains committed to honouring those promises made to ASUU to prevent disruptive strikes, engender uninterrupted academic programmes and improve funding of education institutions.

The President made the pledge yesterday at the State House, Abuja while playing host to members of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) led by the Co-Chairs, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and President of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN), Rev’d Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.

According to him, “‘My administration is committed to this engagement and dialogue, and I urge them to stay the course towards a joint resolution in the best interest of our children and nation”.

Commending the leadership of NIREC for intervening in the year-long strike by ASUU and holding consultations with the parties, the President said no society which wishes itself well neglects its educational system and all its component parts.

President Buhari urged NIREC to in its subsequent consultations with members of ASUU, share with them that Government regards them and the service they provide to the nation very highly.

‘’However, they should be cognizant of the fiscal pressures that we are currently facing. Nevertheless, we remain committed to honoring our promises.

‘’For their part, I would like to encourage ASUU to continue to work with us towards finding resolutions to the challenges that confront us.

On issues raised by the leadership of NIREC on finding sustainable solutions to the perennial and disruptive strikes that threaten the sanctity and integrity of the nation’s university system, the President said he had directed his Chief of Staff, the Ministers of Labour and Employment and Education to resolve the issue promptly.

The President said he had received briefing from the Minister of Labour, detailing what the situation looks like among the various interested parties.

He told the NIREC leaders that outstanding payments had in the last six months been paid to universities lecturers while the facilities on campuses are currently being upgraded by funds released by Federal Government.

His words: “To show our commitment, several payments have been made over the last six months, addressing several of the issues you raised – details of which the Minister of Labour and Employment can make available to you.

‘’Funding has also been provided for infrastructure development across several public universities and several of them have begun drawing down on this facility to improve their level of infrastructure

‘’Finally, and perhaps the most contentious of issues regarding the decision to use either the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) or the University Transparency Accountability Solutions (UTAS).

‘’As you may be aware, IPPIS was introduced as a means of blocking leakages. Through IPPIS, the Federal Government was able to save over N100 billion annually from the core civil service alone. In view of the resistance from ASUU we devised UTAS which is now on the table.

‘’I have also been informed that the System Assessment Report conducted by NITDA has been shared by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to all stakeholders including ASUU, and they are to make the appropriate modifications and report their recommendations.’’

Earlier in his speech on behalf of the Council, CAN President, said the meeting with the President was on the single point of averting strikes in the universities and the challenges of ASUU, which they consider to be of national interest.

Ayokunle told the President that from NIREC’s meeting with ASUU on January 10, 2022, the university lecturers outlined that the bone of contention between the Union and Federal Government centred on eight issues including inconclusive renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, UTAS, IPPIS and distortion in salary payment challenges.

According to him, other contentious issues are visitation panels to Federal Universities report issues, funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowance, state universities and promotion arrears.

The NIREC leadership, while acknowledging that some of the issues have been addressed by the Government, appealed to President Buhari to direct the immediate return to the table to conclude the re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement.

‘’If the renegotiation process continues to conclusion, issues that the Government is not comfortable with can be re-negotiated with a view to reaching only implementable agreements. We believe that with renegotiation in place, other issues will be adequately addressed along the line,’’ the CAN President said.

