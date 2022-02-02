Buhari Commiserates with Murray-Bruce over Mother’s Demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Murray-Bruce family over the demise of their mother and matriarch, Mama Margaret Murray-Bruce, aged 95.

The oresident, in a release on Wednesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, paid tribute to the peace loving and deeply religious woman who invested so much of her God-given resources and talent in developing people, adopting many children, inspiring them to face life’s challenges with determination, optimism and joy.

President Buhari urged Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Founder, Silverbird Group, Francis Murray-Bruce and Mr Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group and Chairman, Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) and other members of the Murray-Bruce family to find inspiration from Mama’s legacy, particularly her personal example of decency and always looking out for the best in others.

He also prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for the loved ones that mourn.

