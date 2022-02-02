Bauchi Trains Cabinet Members on Accountability, Good Governance

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government yesterday commenced a three-day workshop on accountability and good governance for members of the State Executive Council, permanent secretaries and local government chairmen.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, who declared the workshop open, said that it was not only timely, but necessary for the realisation of the set objectives of his administration.

Mohammed explained that the workshop was organised to improve the capacity of the participants to operate the machinery of the state government towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens of the state.

He noted that the guiding principle of his administration has been transparency and accountability in the award and execution of contracts, and reminded the participants on the commitment of the government towards zero tolerance for financial mismanagement and self-enrichment.

Mohammed, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Baba Tela, insisted that anyone caught in any act of financial misconduct would be dealt with in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations.

He said: “As a democratically elected administration, we owe the electorate and the entire people of Bauchi State the duty to deliver to them the dividends of democracy. To do this, public servants must not only acquaint themselves with the policy thrust of the government, but must possess the requisite knowledge and skills for implementing government policies and programmes.

“Government policies and programmes cannot be implemented on the basis of trial and error but by informed, competent and knowledge hands. As a government, we want a clean break from the past corruptive tendencies so that funds would be freed to provide infrastructural facilities and social amenities to our people.”

He emphasised the need for members of the three arms of government to be properly educated on their individual and collective roles on how to synergise towards the realisation of their common goal of sustaining democracy and good governance for the benefit of the generality of the people.

Mohammed used the medium to restate the determination of his administration to continue to train and retrain various categories of public officers in order to have qualitative and result oriented human resource that would ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

In a welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim, explained that the workshop was organised by his office in collaboration with Dugge Management Services as part of the reforms agenda of the administration of Governor Mohammed, which is aimed at ensuring good governance.

The SSG said the effort of the state government towards blocking leakages especially in the civil service is yielding positive results and called for continued support to achieve the desired objectives

