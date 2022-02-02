Bauchi Govt Partners FPTB to Address Ghost Workers Problem

Segun Awofadeji

The Bauchi government has challenged the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi to develop software that will provide a solution to the ghost workers syndrome in the state.

It also wants the institution to come up with technical initiatives to enhance entrepreneurship development and add value to human capital development.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, gave the charge when he received the management team of the polytechnic at the Government House.

He said if the polytechnic is capable of the task, the state government would leverage the technology through the establishment of a mutual working relationship to address the persistent challenges and improve productivity.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Sunusi Waziri Gumau stated that the school could collaborate with the state government in managing several projects, as well as training and promoting civil servants, among others

In another development, the governor has met with the Zonal Office of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA where he charged them to identify and profile names of drugs dealers to allow the government to take effective measures.

He also assured of his administration’s readiness towards addressing the menace of drugs and substance abuse for the attainment of a better society.

