Arrested Zamfara Terrorist Confesses Killing over 20 People

Says his gang leader recruits over 200 terrorists

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A 25-year-old suspected terrorist, Naziru Sani, has confessed that he killed over 20 innocent Nigerians across Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states in separate attacks on communities within the states.

Sani, an indigene of Makera village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, has confirmed to journalists that he is a terrorist under the leadership of Bello Turji who has been on Police wanted list.

The suspect, who was paraded by the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, alongside other criminals, said he has invaded many villages and towns in the affected states with his gang leader, Turji.

He said: “I belong to a terrorists’ gang of Bello Turji who is currently residing in Jangebe forest in Zamfara. Turji has more than 200 members. I have killed more than 20 people with AK-47 in different attacks. I do receive N20,000 to N30,000 in each operation that we carried out with my leader”.

Sani, who regretted his action, added that: “I was on my way to Suleja (Niger State) when policemen arrested me early in the morning in Funtua local government of this state. I left my wife and children in Zamfara”.

While parading the suspect, Isah said, police operatives apprehended the suspected terrorist along Jabiri Quarters in Funtua Local Government Area of the state after receiving credible information from residents.

According to Isah, “In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to be a terrorist-bandit under the leadership of a notorious terrorist “Bello Turji”, who has been on the commands’ wanted list.

“The suspect further stated that he has participated in many attacks on innocent communities in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states. Investigation is ongoing”.

Isah further explained that the Command also arrested the trio of Bello Sani, Ma’aruf Muhammed and Sani Basiru of Dunburum village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara state with 2,400 bottles of Pentazocine injections.

He noted that nemesis caught up with the hoodlums when they were accosted by a team of Policemen on patrol along Bugaje community in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

“In the cause of investigation, suspects confessed to be supplying the items to bandits in Dunburum forest and mentioned one Yusuf Abubakar, ‘m’, of Kano state as the supplier of the injection, suspect was also traced and arrested”, he added.

