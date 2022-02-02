APC Reconciliation Committee Did Not Visit Bauchi, Party Stakeholders Insist

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Barely three months after the All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted its congresses in all the 36 states of the federation, stakeholders of the party in Bauchi Central senatorial zone have stood their ground that the National Reconciliation Committee has not visited the state to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

The APC National Reconciliation Committee headed by a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu, was set up to look into complaints by members of the party after the October 17, 2021, congress of the party.

The Chairman of Bauchi Central APC stakeholders, Hon Adamu Noma, stated this in Bauchi yesterday while addressing a press conference at the NUJ secretariat.

He said the stakeholders wrote to the reconciliation committee about the lingering leadership crisis that engulfed the party in the state after two parallel chairmen of the party in the state emerged through variegated congresses, Hon Sunusi Aliyu Kunde and Hon Babayo Aliyu respectively.

The Bauchi State High Court had on December 8, 2021, issued an order of interim injunction halting Hon Babayo Aliyu from parading himself as the state chairman of the APC.

