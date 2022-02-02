APC Chairmanship: Niger Gov Backs Senator Musa

Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, has expressed his support for the aspiration of the lawmaker representing Niger East, Senator Sani Musa, to become the next National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Musa, a leading contender for the position of the ruling party’s national chairman, is the Chairman, Senate Services Committee in the Upper Chamber.

Speaking yesterday when he received Senator Musa in company of the National Assembly Niger Caucus at the Government House, Minna, Governor Bello said he will do whatever he can to see that Musa gets what he wants.

He said “ It is time for North Central to be fully represented and that he wants someone from Niger state to occupy that position”.

The delegation, which was led by the Deputy Chief of the Nigeria Senate and Leader of the NASS Niger Caucus, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, said the purpose of their visit was to commiserate and also to present Senator Sani Musa officially to the State.

The team condoled with the governor over recent attacks by bandits and terrorists across some local government areas in the state and prayed for God’s intervention to bring an end to this dastardly act by the ungodly elements

Briefing the governor on the other mission of the visit, Sen. Sabi informed him that the time has come for them to return home to meet the party and to seek audience with His Excellency as the leader of the state and the party to seek the governors unflinching support, wise counsel, prayers and everything possible for Senator Sani Musa to succeed as APC National Chairman.

He urged the governor to hold this process as his personal project.

In his response, Governor Bello appreciated the visit by the Caucus delegation, just as he briefed them of how the last 48 hrs have been something else in the state.

The governor said he is happy with the development that his brother and friend, Senator Musa, is vying for the national chairmanship position of the APC and he equally applauded the unity among members of the National Assembly members from Niger State.

While applauding the solidarity for Sen. Musa, he promised to give his support and resources to actualize the project and bring the exalted position to North Centra and Niger State in particular.

