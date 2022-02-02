Anchor Varsity Appoints Bandele as Vice Chancellor

Funmi Ogundare

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos, Prof Samuel Oye Bandele yesterday stated his readiness to ensure that the institution is globally competitive through idea and research-driven innovation.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony at its Senate Chamber, he noted that he plans to focus on a three point agenda; enrollment, enrichment and engagement for the university to move to the next level, while pleading with the management and other academic staff to support him in achieving his objectives.

“There must be proper planning starting with the management and other staff to aggregate our ideas and skills. All efforts must be made to have enough students to see the good things that are here. I look at the environment and I discovered that we have the infrastructure that I can very universities can boast of. Therefore, my major preoccupation within a short time is to bring Anchor to the visibility of the whole world.”

He recalled his experience in some institutions in the United States (US) and United Kingdom(UK) saying that Anchor towers high in terms of infrastructure and environment.

“There must be financial and spiritual enrichment in terms of resources. I am not going to do it alone, as I am going to engage all the academic and non academic staff so that they can make the university globally competitive,” he said.

The VC commended the vision of the founding fathers saying that it is not just about academics, but spirited excellence that must be pursued with vigour.

Bandele, an erudite scholar in Mathematics Education, Computer Science Education and Tests, Measurement and Educational Evaluation, took over the mantle of leadership of Anchor University from Professor Joseph Afolayan.

He was a member of the Implementation Committee of Anchor University and a member of the Board of Trustees ( BoT) of the institution.

He was a former Vice-Chancellor of University of Science and Technology, Ifaki-Ekiti, University of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, as well as Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

In his remarks, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Afolayan, who reeled out his achievements in the last five years, congratulated Bandele while praying for God’s continuous wisdom, understanding, guidance, stable health and renewed vision as he assumes duty.

The Chairman, BoT, Pastor Obinna Nkemjika charged him to ensure improvement in academic performance saying that when there is a larger number of students, the competition will be higher.

He expressed optimism that his appointment will attract value to the university and raise the bar.

” Our NUC rating should require focus, ” he said.

