Alleged Terrorism: Court Orders AGF to Pay Kanu’s Co-defendants N200,000 for Truncating Trial

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Miffed by the manner in which the federal government is prosecuting the alleged terrorism trial of four co- defendants of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu, a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday imposed a fine of N200,000 on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, in a short ruling, ordered that each of the defendant be paid N50,000 by the AGF for the inconveniences they suffered as a result of the absence of the lead counsel to the federal government, Mr Shuaib Labaran.

According to the ruling, the fine must be paid to the defendants before the next adjourned date of March 17, 2022.

The four defendants are Bright Chimezie, Chidiebere Onwudike, Benjamin Maduagwu and David Nwaurusi.

They had through their lawyers complained bitterly over the hardships suffered to raise funds for their transportation to Abuja.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, there was no legal representation for the federal government.

However, as the judge was about to take adjournment, one Mrs Adewumi Aluko from the Federal Ministry of Justice came in and apologized that the federal government’s lead counsel was out of the country.

She announced that two witnesses were in court but will not want to proceed in the absence of the lead counsel and sought for an adjournment.

Her apology did not go down well with the judge who counseled the federal government to be more serious in the trial of the defendants.

The judge also extended similar counselling to the defence lawyers to stop using frivolous applications to delay the trial which had started since 2015.

Meanwhile, Justice Nyako has fixed March 17 for resumption of the trial.

