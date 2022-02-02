Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Opens Applications for 2022 Public Leaders Programme

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has disclosed that it is presently accepting applications for the second class of its AIG Public Leaders Programme which is being offered in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

A statement yesterday explained that the call for applications, which opened on January 27, 2022, was targeted at exceptional leaders working in the public sector across Africa.

The Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede explained: “Our mission at the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is to transform public sector delivery in Africa and one of the ways we do this is by building capacity in the public sector workforce.

“With the AIG Public Leaders Programme, we are offering public servants across Africa a unique opportunity to access a world class training programme that will enhance their professional skill set and leadership abilities and empower them to be more effective in their roles. It gives us enormous pleasure to be able to offer scholarships to exceptional public sector leaders who are committed to building a better Africa.”

The Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, Professor Ngaire Woods said: “We are delighted to see the AIG Public Leaders Programme run again after such a successful first year as part of our long-standing partnership with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

“The Blavatnik School specially designs executive programmes for public leaders to ensure that participants learn from world-renowned scholars, outstanding practitioners, and from one another, taking into account the current context for public sector leadership in Africa and the challenges of an increasingly complex and dynamic world.”

The programme aims to strengthen the skills that rising senior public servants need to build cultures of excellence, effectiveness, and integrity throughout the institutions they lead and across the public sector.

It comprises seven weeks of world-class training led by an excellent faculty from the University of Oxford, who through a blend of online sessions and classroom discussions, simulations, real-world exercises, and group work, provide participants with an unparalleled opportunity to develop the conceptual frameworks and practical tools they need to meet the challenges of today’s rapidly changing and complex world.

The programme alumni have nothing but praise for their experience.

“I was deeply engaged, interrogating both personal and professional assumptions across a wide range of public service subjects,” Assistant Director and Head of Policy and Strategy at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate in Imo State, Nigeria, Ada Phil-Ugochukwu said.

“Our commitment to the improvement of the public sector across Africa means that this year, applications are invited from all African countries,” Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Executive Vice-Chair, Mrs Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede said.

“This is an investment not only in the individuals who are selected to participate in the programme but also an investment in our continent, in line with our vision to close the gap between Africa and the rest of the world,” she said.

