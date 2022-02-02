2023 Governorship: Eno Preaches Unity in Akwa Ibom PDP

Bennett Oghifo

A Businessman and Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has called for unity among the members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state following his recent endorsement as the preferred gubernatorial aspirant by critical stakeholders of the PDP in the state.

Speaking at an interactive session with key party members in Uyo yesterday, Eno said he was humbled by the decision of the stakeholders to back him for the top job while promising to work with them and others to secure the party’s ticket.

Eno, who has spent most of his working life in the private sector and building his company, Royalty Group to a household name in the state, directly employing well over 2500 staff, noted that he had begun consultation with all levels of the party to ensure that PDP would present a united and formidable force during and after the primaries.

The aspirant, who has been described as a humane man of integrity with exceptional capacity to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel, said his ability to spot and deploy talents, passion for innovation and track record of excellence are attributes that he would bring onboard while continuing the good work of the incumbent governor.

He pledged to work towards earning the trust of more party faithful and delegates in the race to take Akwa Ibom State and its people to greater heights.

Eno, a prudent financial manager, dogged multi-sector investor with a sterling credential of creating opportunities for youths and impacting his community, was presented to stakeholders by former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Obong Victor Attah.

Attah had said that the affable Eno is the kind of steady hand that the state needed at this critical period to sustain its trajectory of growth, adding that he being God-fearing was an additional advantage.

On his part, Governor Udom noted that Akwa-Ibom indigenes would love Eno when they get to know him better, describing him as an epitome of humility who is blessed with the common touch.

He noted that Eno’s compelling story of growing up in the police barracks and navigating his way through a dint of hard work and dedication to his present status will resonate with the people.

Udom added: “Not only will his can-do spirit inspire our youths, he is a man of peace that will ensure that the peace and security of life that we have enjoyed in the last six years will be maintained. Also, he will be coming to office with an economic blueprint that will further guarantee economic prosperity for Akwa Ibom people.”

