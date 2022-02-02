13 Chibok Students Matriculate at AUN

Thirteen students from Chibok who have completed an intensive programme under the New Foundation School (NFS) were among those who took the traditional ‘community oath’ of the American University of Nigeria.

The 13 young women from Chibok joined other new students from all the 36 states of Nigeria, Rwanda, Niger Republic, and Cameroon, to participate in the Spring 2022 Semester Convocation and Pledge ceremony along with parents, friends and relatives.

President Margee Ensign, who presided over the ceremony, extolled the merits of the American-style liberal arts education offered at AUN.

She said it was purposefully designed to develop solutions to local, regional, national, and global problems.

Last October, 57 Chibok students from AUN’s New Foundation School (NFS) were admitted into AUN’s undergraduate programmes.​

The Chibok students enrolled in the AUN New Foundation School (NFS) programme on the scholarship of the federal government.​

Ensign explained to new students the American style of education and how it can help them and Nigeria.

Ensign added that AUN had made a huge impact in the region and on Nigeria as a whole and remains a reference point for quality and innovative learning and a catalyst for development.

“Our faculty have been at the forefront of cutting-edge development research. Our graduates have gone on to help change the world. Our Atiku Institute is making a massive difference in our community, state, and region.”

