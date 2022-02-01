Unilag Law Faculty Alumni to Host “The Great Homecoming”

Steve Aya

The University of Lagos Faculties of Law and the Alumni Relations Committee will be hosting an event called, “the Great Homecoming” from the February 7 to 12, 2023.

The Chairman of the Faculty of Law Alumni Relations Committee, Professor Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, disclosed this on Friday at a press conference organised by the Faculty.

According to the him, the Faculty was one of the first Faculties when the University of Lagos was established in 1962, and it has over the years, produced some of the best Lawyers and legal minds in the country. This year, the University and the Faculty will roll out the red carpet, to celebrate the University’s diamond jubilee anniversary.

“Our Alumni have continued to give a good account of themselves in ivory towers, on the Bench and Bar, in the corporate world, politics and public service”, he added.

The event according to the distinguished Professor, is to provide a platform for bonding amongst past and present Students, as well as past and present Lecturers of the Faculty.

The event will be attended by past Alumni of the Faculty and Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun JSC, Hon. Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour JSC (Rtd), Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, Kanu Agabi, SAN, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo CON, and Prof Amos Utama, SAN, among others litany of distinguished guests.

Activities during the week long event includes a colloquium with Professor Fidelis Oditah QC, SAN as the Keynote Speaker , as well as lecture to current students to be delivered by distinguished members of the Alumni. Also speaking is the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Professor Boledeoku, who expressed his joy of being the Chief Host of the event. “As far as I know, such an event is the first in any Nigerian University.”

Mrs Funke Agbor, SAN, who also spoke, said that the University of Lagos Faculty of Law is the first, and has no equal.

