Tunisia Sack Coach Who Led Carthage Eagles to Oust Nigeria

Mondher Kebaier, the coach who led the Carthage Eagles to end Nigeria’s dream in the second round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been fired from the Tunisian job.

Tunisia were equally sent home in the quarter final by Burkina Faso.

The 51-year-old has been in charge of the team since August 2019.

The Tunisia Football Federation leadership was dissatisfied with Kebaier and asked him to take a walk from the job.

The TFF announced the decision on Sunday, a day after the Carthage Eagles elimination from the AFCON.

The North Africans lost 1-0 to the Stallions of Burkina Faso in their quarter-final clash at the Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua on Saturday.

Kebaier’s assistant Jalel Kadri will take charge of the side for the two-legged play-off against Mali in March for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

