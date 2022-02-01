NLNG Seeks Partnership With NMDPRA to Boost Domestic Gas Supply, Investment

Emmanuel Addeh

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, has said that the agency is ready to partner with the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) towards solving Nigeria’s energy challenges and increase gas use in cooking, transportation and power generation.

Ahmed said this in Abuja when he received the management of the NLNG on a courtesy visit to his office.

He commended the NLNG for its focus in prioritising domestic supply, which he said has had a significant impact on deepening gas consumption in the country.

The NMDPRA helmsman reiterated federal government’s goal of deepening for autogas as an alternative to petrol to cushion the effect in cases of upward spike in oil prices.

In his comments, Managing Director, NLNG, Dr Philip Mshelbila, said the company will continue to prioritise the growth of the domestic LPG market and increase utilisation by supplying 100 per cent of its propane and butane production.

Mshelbila also revealed the ongoing plans of the NLNG to commence operation for the Nigerian domestic LNG market this year, in line with the government’s plans to boost local consumption.

He explained that the move was part of the company’s dedication to participate in industrialising Nigeria by providing efficient energy in line with the federal government’s developmental initiatives and as one of the two focus areas of the company.

While pledging the company’s dedication and commitment to making Nigeria an energy-sufficient nation, he listed the other area of focus as remaining globally competitive.

Mshelbila further gave his assurance that the authority as the regulator of the midstream and downstream, will put in place polices that will help businesses grow as well as a level playing field for all stakeholders.

