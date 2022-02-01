Ndombele Rejoins Lyon from Spurs on Loan

French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Lyon on a six-months loan from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal with an option to purchase, the Ligue 1 side said on Monday.

Lyon sold Ndombele to Spurs for fee of 60 million Euros (£50 million)and reports suggest the Londoners would seek a similar amount for an eventual transfer.

“Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival of the French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, until June 30, 2022, in the form of a loan with a fee of 1.42 million euros, accompanied by a purchase option,” the French club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old had been in negotiations to join Paris Saint-Germain and has been open about his ambition to play the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Ndombele played for Lyon between 2017-2019 before appearing in more than 90 games with Spurs, with whom he is under contract until 2025.

Lyon have had a busy transfer window notably selling Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle for around £40 million.

They also signed a 23-year-old left-sided forward Romain Faivre from Brest for a fee of 15 million euros on Monday.

