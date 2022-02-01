Maura Wasescha AG on Why Impactful Teamwork Is Invaluable for a Brand

All successful entrepreneurs know the importance of keeping their team positive and motivated. When team morale is low, it translates into poor performance, and that spells disaster, regardless of the industry or field you’re in. However, keeping a team upbeat, goal-orientated, and firing on all cylinders even in the most difficult circumstances is easier said than done.

Luxury real estate and interior design brand Maura Wasescha AG knows from over two decades in business that a company’s success is dependent on everyone in the team knowing and fulfilling their roles to the best of their abilities. As a company that has worked with Hollywood heavy-hitters such as Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino, and many more, the thinkers at Switzerland-based Maura Wasescha AG pay close attention to the mindset and well-being of their team and are keen to share their insights on how best to keep your team positive and motivated.

“There’s no ‘I’ in ‘team,’ and so you need to ensure that egos are kept in check, and everyone feels valued in the unique and integral role they play to ensure things run smoothly at all times,” explained a spokesperson for Maura Wasescha AG, before adding, “The best teams are collective beasts that operate on a very subconscious and instinctive level. Obviously, a team should consist of individuals who each bring their specific skillset and dynamism to the table, but when you’re dealing with big personalities, it can often lead to even bigger personality clashes. To get the most out of your team, you need them to understand that what they are doing and what they represent is bigger than each individual. As a collective, they can create something more powerful and special than they ever could as individuals.”

Maura Wasescha AG has seen a lot of changes in the business world during its time in the industry. But one thing that the experts at this brand emphasize has stayed the same is the importance of a well-functioning team. A senior spokesperson explained, “Reward, praise, and promotion are all key components when it comes to keeping your team motivated. Ensure that your employees have something to work towards and their talents never go unnoticed. Each individual should add to the whole, and everyone should love what they do. When you get the balance right, a good team is worth its weight in gold.”

