Kwara Workers Jubilate as Govt Pays Full Minimum Wage

Public service workers are jubilant across Kwara State after the state government fully implemented the minimum wage for all categories of its labour force, bolstering their purchasing power and rejuvenating the local economy.

Alerts of January salary on Monday triggered applause for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the fulfilment of his promise to implement the consequential adjustment component of the minimum wage amid dwindling resources.

Acknowledging the gesture of the government, the Secretary of the Joint Negotiating Council, Mr. Tunde Meshach Joseph, said in a statement that the development is commendable, adding that the governor deserves a pat on the back.

“The Kwara State Organised Labour under the auspices of TUC, NLC and the JNC wishes to use this medium to thank the Kwara State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq our amiable, ebullient and dedicated governor, for this noble achievement in this period of our economic and financial exigencies affecting all section of human endeavors,” Joseph said in the statement.

“On this note comrades, it is imperative to appreciate the Kwara State workers for your perseverance, loyalty, support and prayers through these years, we say thank you.

“To all the government representatives that had one way or the other participated at the negotiation processes, the labour leaders and the elders forum, we appreciate you all,” he said.

Among many video footages of jubilant civil servants that have gone viral in the state, a school principal at Okelele Senior Secondary School, Mr Albarika Akanbi, said the gesture of the governor was a first in the state and should be commended by all.

He directed his students to clap for the governor as a result of his gesture to the civil servants in the state.

“I want you to clap for the Kwara Governor. He has done very well for the civil servants in Kwara State. We need to appreciate him. It has never been good like this in Kwara State when a governor will promise and will fulfill it in a better way.

“When you get home, tell your parents that I said they should clap for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. We don’t know what he wants to become but we pray God will grant his heart desires. We are not in a political rally but when somebody does something very good we need to appreciate it,” Akanbi said.

He also commended the governor for the various school renewal projects under his administration, saying it was unprecedented.

