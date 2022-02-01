Kwara APC Faction Denies Reconciliation

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State loyal to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday denied the reconciliations of aggrieved member of the party in the state.

The state Deputy Chairman of the faction, Chief Sunday Oyebiyi, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin yesterday, denounced the recent comment from the former Senate President and leader of APC, Ken Nnamani, that the peace and reconciliation committee led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu set up by the party has reconciled aggrieved members of the party in the state.

He said: “It is a pit of lies that we have reconciled Kwara State APC, and it really saddened my heart that such a comment is coming from a respected party leader.”

Oyebiyi added that: “The peace and reconciliation committee of the APC came to Kwara State and met our group and also said they had met with the governor’s faction.

“We presented our issues before them and that they promised to look into the problems raised so as to move the APC forward in the state.

“But up till this moment, we didn’t hear any response from the committee, and they are saying that they have reconciled us.

“What kind of reconciliation is that? It seems some people do not want peace in the state APC, and it is unfortunate that the leadership of the party has been derailed, and this will not help the party in the state.”

Oyebiyi, therefore, urged the party leadership to toe the right path so as to resolve the issue instead of compounding the matter, saying: “The present situation in Kwara State APC will not help the party in the next election.”

