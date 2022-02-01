In Ekit, It’s Battle of Godfathers and their Anointed

The choice of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for Ekiti, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji and his Peoples Democratic Party opponent, Mr. Bisi Kolawole promises a fight-to-finish at the poll as both are from the same constituency, writes Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State governorship poll slated for June 18 is going to be a fierce battle in so many respects. This is largely predicated on the fact that the candidates that emerged in the two dominant parties; the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole, are homegrown politicians and they were both anointed by powerful forces for the coming titanic duel.

In Nigerian politics, the role of godfathers are pivotal and can’t be undermined . This played out in the ways the primaries in the two political parties turned out . That is why the forces that are backing the duo matters in the impending political game.

Oyebanji was rigidly supported by Governor Kayode Fayemi and an ex-governor, who is now the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo for the primary. Also, Kolawole was anointed for the battle against former governor Segun Oni in the primary, by former governor Ayodele Fayose, who is undoubtedly a boisterous and maverick politician, with towering and enigmatic stature in Ekiti politics.

Therefore, it was easy for Oyebanji to subdue heavyweights like Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Hon Femi Bamisile, Bamidele Faparusi and Senator Dayo Adeyeye, who were rated by pundits as warlords in Ekiti. Without the backings of these two influential politicians, Oyebanji , who though administratively and politically savvy in his own right would find it an uphill task to match the quartet in the fierce race for the ticket.

In the same fashion, Kolawole , who is not a minnow, having contested election in the past might be too weak and feeble to confront Oni, a highly lovable and matured politician with strong tentacles across the 177 wards. Kolawole, who hails from Efon in Ekiti Central Senatorial District, was elected a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly in 2007 and was appointed a Commissioner for Environment in 2014 by Fayose.

Since 1999, one factor had always resonated across Ekiti in terms of the governorship seat, that is the fear that those occupying the plum seat were majorly those fondly described as ‘foreigners’ or ‘Ekiti abroad.’

Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose, Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi were considered to be technocrats, who had little knowledge of the locals before venturing into politics and conquered. It seems God has answered the prayers of these politicians as the two major parties have settled for the homegrown.

The coming game will be exhilarating because the duo of Oyebanji and Kolawole are at home with the locals. They both spent their childhood and adulthood in Ekiti. They schooled and worked here as well. Their emergence had actually assuaged the feelings of the local politicians who harboured that painful feeling that “Ekiti abroad” had occupied the centrestage and took the shine off them.

The duo are also from the old Ekiti West Local Government area of Ekiti, now comprising Ekiti West and Efon Council areas. Being from neighboring council areas would also make the game more intriguing. Oyebanji is from Ikogosi, while Kolawole is from Efon. They are also from Ekiti Central, which would make Ekiti North and the South to be brides and swing districts.

As bright as their chances seem to be, the people , who saw how the primaries had gone still believe that the two dominant parties had better politicians that could have been fielded for the poll. They see the likes of Senators Bamidele, Bamisile and Adeyeye as more of experienced politicians than the APC flagbearer. Some also perisciped the step taken by the party as the best for the party,because Oyebanji looks like a hard and strong bridge between the old and young politicians in the progressive fold.

Kolawole too represents the most visible forces in Ekiti PDP, because some were of the opinion that Fayose, who remains the artery of opposition party could have played a spoiler role if Oni had emerged. The two gentlemen never hidden their hatred for each other. This manifested in how Fayose joined Fayemi in 2009 rerun election to undo Oni while Oni also schemed a retaliation in 2014. However, the PDP may end up regretting its action owing to popular opinion in town , because the masses seem to be favourably disposed to Oni.

The major clog to Oyebanji now remains how the seven APC aspirants who participated in the January 27 party’s governorship primary but withdrew from the race over alleged cases of fraud,manipulation and armtwisting can be quickly pacified.

The aggrieved aspirants are: Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, Demola Popoola, Afolabi Oluwasola, Hon Femi Bamisile and Kayode Ojo. Their boycott of the election over alleged fraudulent practices may undo APC depending on how this crisis is managed by the party.

Senator Bamidele, who addressed the pressmen on behalf of other colleague contestants at the party’s Secretariat , said the party should not take any step that would embarrass APC in Court, describing the whole exercise as a charade. This signposted that the whole scenario may assume legal dimension that may throw APC into confusion if the right things were not done in settling this crisis.

Bamidele said: “They shouldn’t embarrass APC with this conduct. We want the Committee to stop the process. They have made the result sheets available to Biodun Oyebanji’s supporters to write the results.

Another aspirant, Engr. Kayode Ojo, accused the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru of coming to the state to validate “fraud” and not for the conduct of any credible primary. Ojo posited that what the Badaru-led APC Primary committee did with the alleged shoddy conduct of the governorship primary in Ekiti, was a complete disgrace to APC, regretting that figures were concocted for aspirants even when no election was held.

He said: “What you witnessed in Ekiti on Thursday and the day preceding the election showed the election had been compromised even before it was conducted . With this , it was clear that Governor Badaru was not in Ekiti for a credible poll, but to see to the anointing one of the aspirants.

“But as of now, I can confirm to you that the APC has no legal and credible candidate in Ekiti. From the results, you could attest to the fact that those figures were fake, concococted by the committee to suit their purpose.

We asked the committee about the personalities that will be used as returning officers on Wednesday, the day preceding the primary, they didn’t give us any useful answer. You could all see that majority of the people used as returning officers were members of the APC state executives, appointees of government and elected party members , who are lackeys of governor Kayode Fayemi and were also part of the Biodun Oyebanji campaign Council.”

Also venting his anger on how the poll was conducted, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Femi Bamisile and Hon Bamidele Faparusi, condemned the modality adopted by the Committee to conduct the primary, saying it was allegedly laced with fraud and irregularities.

“We have resolved to stand against this injustice. We are seeking every peaceful avenue to ensure that we have a process that would produce a credible candidate in Ekiti. It will be a disaster to APC to approach this election in this disgraceful manner”.

Governor Badaru had while submitting the results of the election to Governor Mai Mala Buni-led executive defended his action in Ekiti. He averred that those who knew his personality would be convinced enough that he doesn’t look like one governor that would concoct figures for anyone to win election.

Badaru appealed to the aggrieved aspirants, who are also critical stakeholders in Ekiti to periscope the scenario with sportsmanship lens and embrace the winner in the interest of the APC.

“God will judge whatever we do. I believe that all we did in Ekiti were in line with the party’s guidelines. Biodun Oyebanji polled over 65 percent of the votes cast. And we didn’t believe anyone withdrew from the race, because there were evidence that all aspirants participated in the election.

“We have photos and video evidence of how people queued, got accredited and voted. All the aspirants submitted names that we incorporated into the list to work for the party as Returning Officers. Let us just forget this idea of destroying somebody because you lost election . It is God that gives power. Let us work together so that our party can win in the next election”.

Also disproving the allegations of widespread fraud in his acceptance speech, Oyebanji, who dedicated the victory to God and all party members, declared that the APC appeal panel will handle all controversial issues surrounding the conduct of the election .

The former Secretary to the State Government, described the primary as credible, free and fair, contrary to position maintained by his co-contestants, who branded the poll as a sham. Oyebanji commended the Badaru-led panel and other aspirants for being thorough in the contest for the shadow poll, saying he is ready to work with all stakeholders to take Ekiti win the June 18 election.

Describing the election as no winner no vanquished contest, Oyebanji said: “The guidelines of our party gives room for the constitution of appeal committee to attend to whatever grievances anyone has. They have the right to their opinions, but the party will come up with its position on how to resolve all issues regarding this primary.

The PDP is not also immune from crisis. Its internal imbroglio is much more complex and convoluted than the APC. The general feelings has been that the ruling party is in a vantage position in this matter, because the party has a lot of positions and window of opportunities that can be deployed to pacify their aggrieved aspirants.

Those holding political positions could be asked to take a second shot while there are avalanche of positions at the Federal and state levels to placate them. But the PDP does not enjoy this, which makes its matter worse and dangerous.

Tongues are still wagging as to what modality the party adopted to prefer Kolawole, who is considered unprepared because he was alleged to have been forcefully dragged into the race by Fayose. Some pundits opined that Fayose’s popularity might not be enough to market him to be able to confront the trio of Fayemi, Adebayo and Oyebanji, solidly backed by incumbency power and federal might.

Those from this school of thought believe that a more popular and acceptable Oni could have been able to withstand the heat better and return PDP to power because of his mass appeal.

However, looking at the trajectory of election and political contests in Ekiti, Fayose cannot be underrated and it will be foolhardy for APC and anyone to do this being a crafty individual who knows how to appeal to people’s sentiments.

Fayose is one politician that deals with reality. He could not have pretended not to know that Oni would have been the best choice, but for the longdrawn political battle and hatred they have for each other, he decided to play the ostrich and buried his head. He needs to work assiduously for this not to become a costly mistake. The party members would also blame him if he fails to deliver with the general feeling that there was a better alternative that could have been picked for this poll.

Announcing the results at the Uncle Eagles Hall in Ado Ekiti, venue of the election, the Chairman of the Ekiti PDP Gubernational Primary Election and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, said Kolawole polled 671 to trounce Oni, who garnered 330 and other aspirants.

The figure raked in by Oni, who defected to the PDP barely one year ago and the fact that the entire structure of the party is controlled by Fayose was convincing enough that the party needed the former governor badly in this game, coupled with his street credibility. So, Kolawole and his handlers would burn their fingers if they despise the former Governor in this impending battle.

Though, Oni sounded like HD was in accord with the winner at the election venue, but the rhythm of comments emanating from his supporters suggested that of dissonance. They were not in agreement with the choice made by the party. They viewed Kolawole’s emergence as more of an imposition and extreme display of arbitrariness by Fayose in cahoots with some powerful forces in Wadata Plaza in Abuja. The Dr Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee would work hard and sweat to reorganise his scattering home in Ekiti for the PDP to triumph on June 18.

To substantiate the foregoing, the Director General of Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Hon Yemi Arokodare accused both Ayu and Fayose of sellout. He said Kolawole was just a duplicate copy of APC’s candidate for the coming poll.

In actual fact, Kolawole cut his political teeth through Oni, under whom he contested the assembly election in 2007 and won. Oni later gave him elevation by ensuring that the PDP flagbearer became the Chairman, House Committee on Works that oversaw the Road Revolution programme of the then State’s Chief Executive. But the current politics where ego has crept into the equation might defy friendship of the past. It is the undercurrents of the present that would define the current issues and nothing more.

If the feelers from Oni’s camp is anything to go by, it would be impracticable for his followers to support Kolawole. Some of them confirmed to THISDAY under anonymity that the fact that Fayose had allegedly boasted that Oni will never be governor again would make such arrangement difficult.

The question to ask now is that, would Oni now return to his vomit by working for Oyebanji of the APC? The former governor just left the party few months ago and it would seriously impugn on his integrity to rush back there. What has made APC a safe haven for him? These are questions the former governor must ruminate on before charting a political path for himself.

Another crisis the PDP must overcome to make a headway in the poll is ensuring that the Senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs Biodun Olujimi is pacified to support the party. Citing cases of bias and fraudulent practices, the Senator had written to the Committee notifying it of her withdrawal from the governorship race, having earlier procured form and worked hard for the primary.

Today, Olujimi remains the only PDP elected official in Ekiti. She is a manly political figure with wide network and deep financial war chest to undo PDP. As of now, she is opposed to Fayose’s anointed candidate and underrating her might be dangerous .

While addressing newsmen, Olujimi said that her decision to withdraw from the primary was informed by alleged irregularities during the accreditation of delegates. She said: “I pulled out because every other aspirant has full compliments of delegates from their local government. It pleased the party to give me only 12 automatic delegates in mine.”

“I have six local governments in my district as a sitting senator. They gave full compliments of delegates to somebody in four of my local government. And the two that were left, including my own local government. They gave me 12 delegates out of seventy-eight.”

“And in the second local government, they gave me only 10 delegates. How do you go from your home with a broken hoe and then, you are going to ask the people to give their own to you to till the ground?”.

“I feel maybe it is because of my gender or maybe the party feels I have not done enough for it. That is why they would have done that to me. So, when they’ve done that to me, it didn’t make sense to continue with the process”.

Sensing danger, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, had after declaring the election result congratulated all the aspirants, saying the process was an internal affair that should be settled amicably for the PDP to bounce back to reckoning in Ekiti.

Also trying to assuage frayed nerves in his response, Kolawole commended the leadership of the party for providing a level playing ground for all aspirants, saying no breach of security throughout the conduct of the election.

“Let me commend someone who is a good coach who discovered me . He just have seen something in me or read my antecedents . He is wizard. I thank him for willingly giving me his endorsement making me the winner of this primary. The person is former governor Ayodele Fayose.

“Today, I want to say that we are all winners. Engr Segun Oni is my brother and friend and I know that he will support this process. I want to commend other aspirants and appreciate them . Nobody can do it all alone.

“We are committed to delivering the people from suffering being meted out to them in the last three years. You could all attest to the fact that the process of this election was free and fair , so I willingly accept to be the flagbearer of our great party in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti”.

Oyebanji, is a two-term commissioner and Secretary to the State Government. He understands the terrain and knows the system. Kolawole is a former Assembly member and Commissioner and not a callow in the game. They are well prepared anointed, while their godfathers are also prepared for the battle royale. The cummulative of all these factors will definitely make the game interesting, as the election days draws nearer.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

