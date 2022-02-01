Ikeja Sexual Offences Court Sentences Sexual Offender to Life Imprisonment

A sexual Offender, Sunday Oyedele, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court.

The Judge describe Sundway Oyedele as a “sexual monster”, who for defiling a three-year-old neighbour (name withheld), must not be let free.

ln convicting Oyedele of the one-count charge of defilement, Justice Soladoye said that the Prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The defilement saga is unfortunate, the Defendant is a sexual monster, a pedophile who should be locked away.

“The charge against the Defendant has been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

“The defendant having been found guilty, is sentenced to life imprisonment with no option of fine.

“He is also to have his name registered in the Sex Offenders Register as maintained by the Lagos State Government”, Soladoye said.

According to the Prosecution team; Mr Olusola Soneye, Mrs Arinola Momoh-Ayokanbi and Mrs Olufunke Adegoke, the Defendant committed the offence in November 2017.

The convict who was arraigned on April 29, 2019, allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with the toddler at Itamaga area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

During the trial four witnesses including Dr Oyedeji Alagbe, a Medical Doctor from the Mirabel Centre (a Sexual Assault Referral Centre), testified for the prosecution. Dr Alagbe, in his evidence, said that medical examinations revealed that the minor was defiled both anally and vaginally.

Oyedelewho testified solely in his defence, was led by his counsel was Mr Kelechi Obi.

