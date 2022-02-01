How Suspected Hoodlums Set Obasanjo Farm Ablaze in Benue

By George Okoh In Makurdi

Suspected hoodlums in the early hours of Saturday set ablaze a 30-hectare orchard farm owned by former President Olusegun Obasanjo located at Howe, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

The manager of the farm, Zubello Muhamed, who made the disclosure, said the incident occurred when he travelled out of the area for an official assignment.

Zubello disclosed further that he was informed at about 2pm that fateful day that the farm was on fire, adding that all efforts to quench the fire was unsuccessful until a large portion of the farm had been consumed.

The farm manager who noted that the cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained however suspected that mischief-makers may have ignited the fire since, according to him, the parameters of the farm had been carefully fire traced to avoid such incident.

He said some mischief makers had before now, been demanding compensation for the portion of land where the farm was located, stressing that he had severally prevented attempts to set the farm on fire especially during this dry season.

Speaking on the inccident, the Council Chairman of Gwer Local Government Area Emmanuel Ortserga said the development was shocking, adding that four suspects had been arrested in connection with the fire incident.

Ortserga said he had already visited the scene of the fire incident and had directed security agents to apprehend and prosecute anyone found to have perpetrated the dastardly act.

On his part, state fire service director, Engr. Donald Ikyaaza who disclosed that more than half of the farm was burnt said as soon as the fire incident was reported, he immediately drafted his men to the scene to put out the fire.

‘I discharged my men to that place immediately and the portion we met, we were able to put out the fire outrightly”.

Attempt to get formal report from the Police failed as effort to reach the command was unsuccessful.

