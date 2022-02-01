Governorship Primary: Stop Acting Like Bad Loser, PDP Tells Oni

Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has advised the former Governor of the state and one of the aspirants that participated in the January 26 governorship primary of the party, Segun Oni, to stop acting like a bad loser over the outcome of the shadow poll.

The opposition party described the outcome of the party gubernatorial primary election in which Hon. Bisi Kolawole emerged the party flag bearer last Wednesday as a “very credible , free and fair election. “

Oni had in a statement, on Sunday, by the Director General of his campaign organisation, Yemi Arokodare, accused the National Chairman of the Party, Iyorchia Ayu and former Governor Ayodele Fayose of selling out Ekiti PDP, by conceding the ticket to Fayose’s anointed, Bisi Kolawole.

However, Acting Chairman of the State Working Committee, Hon Lanre Omolase, in a statement yesterday stated that after a thorough review of the election , the party commended the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) for its transparency and impartiality, calling on all aspirants and their supporters to regard the contest as a family affairs where there was neither a victor, nor a vanquished.

The statement signed by PDP State Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, said : “We had 17 aspirants, and the majority of them have accepted the outcome of the primary election, if only two of them have not made up their minds , that cannot descredit the outcome of the primary election because they will be in the minority.

“We, however, are still urging them not to behave like bad losers. They should come out to embrace our candidate. We are ready to carry everybody along in this project, because the success of the party in the general election is our collective responsibility.”

Congratulating all the party members for their orderly disposition, the acting chairman, Omolase said the majority of the aspirants have openly endorsed the election and promised to work with the party candidate to become the next governor.

The SWC also commended the former leader of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and other leaders of the party for their maturity in handling the affairs of the party despite the over zealousness of some aspirants and supporters.

Commending the party leaders’ prompt commencement of reconciliation processes, the SWC noted with pleasure that winner of the primary election, Kolawole has started to reach out to other aspirants to extend his hands of fellowship.

“This gesture is going to yield positive results because of Hon. Bisi Kolawole’s good antecedent . This is a man who had worked with majority of aspirants, either as a political functionary or as a party official. He was one of the greatest supporters of Governor Segun Oni in the House of Assembly during the latter’s regime.

“ He was also the Coordinator of the Campaign Organisation of Prof. Kolapo Eleka when the former deputy governor was the party gubernatorial candidate. He is also a very close associate of Senator Abiodun Olujumi and other aspirants.”

Describing the outcome of the contest as a victory for all, the state working committee urged all party members to prepare for the real party ahead, when the party will face the ruling, All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

“Ekiti State electorates are anxiously waiting for us to put our house in order so that it will be easy to dislodge the APC. “

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

