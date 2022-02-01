Ekiti APC, PDP Primaries Peaceful, But Dominated by Godfathers, Say CSOs

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Coalition of Ekiti State Civil Society Organisations (COESCSOs), has adjudged that the primaries conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) were peaceful, acceptable and substantially compliant with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The coalition, however, observed that the outcome of the two elections were largely dominated by godfathers, saying those alleged to have been anointed by strong party men in the two dominant parties won the shadow polls.

The former Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, won the direct primary of APC while for Commissioner for Environment, Bisi Kolawole, emerged victorious in the delegate system adopted by the opposition PDP.

The Chairman of COECSOs in Ekiti State, Professor Christopher Oluwadare, said while giving the preliminary report of the coalition in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, that the fact that the elections did not witness bloodshed, killing and violence made them more acceptable and better than the previous years’ exercises.

The coalition, which comprised of over 150 organisations, posited that “for PDP and APC indirect and direct primaries, those who have stake, I mean the godfathers controlled the process. We feel that we must neutralise the overriding powers of individuals, so that they won’t be the sole determinants of who becomes what in our parties.

“If you check critically, the person people felt had been by a former governor in PDP won the primary, likewise in APC, the anointed person won. That is why all contestants should try and mobilise early, so that you can have serious elections that will be participatory.

Defending the primaries where Oyebanji and Kolawole had emerged for the APC and PDP respectively, Oluwadare added that there were tremendous improvements in the conduct of the primaries, thereby making them generally acceptable.

“The fact remains that the APC primary was much more peaceful and with over 107,000 party members participating, and this is commendable and a good sign of a better voter turnout at the next election. It also reflected the general wish of the voters across the LGAs.

“The coalition urges other APC governorship aspirants that refused to participate from the primary to close ranks, review positively the outcomes and as true progressive democrats, work towards victory for the party and the winner.

“Somebody must surely win and it is Ekiti, head or tail. The peace, progress and unity of Ekiti are a collective agenda.

“We hereby call all faceless political appendages that masqueraded as CSOs to stop the falsehood reporting of the primary election. We advise them in their own interest to stop the misinformation of the public on the primary election. The election was free, fair, credible and transparent without violence or anarchy.

“The social media evidence revealed that the people came out without intimidation to cast their votes to the winner of the primary. COECSO as the umbrella body of CSOs in Ekiti State testified to the acceptability of the just concluded primary elections of APC and PDP.

“The winners of both primary elections should embrace consultation with CSOs to foster development-oriented agenda that guarantee inclusiveness. This will enhance their victory at gubernatorial poll come June 18, 2022,”

