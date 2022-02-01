Ebonyi Community Earmarks N200m for Rural Devt

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The people of Ukawu community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have earmarked over N200 million for the development of basic infrastructure in their community.

A communique that was issued by the Ukawu Leaders of Thought (ULT), said that the fund was raised to rebuild moribund schools, health centers and bridges.

The Chairman of ULT, Mr. Chukwunonyelum Nwutobo, lamented the total neglect of their community by the state government in the provision of basic social amenities.

Another Community Leader, Dr. Jeremiah Uhuo, said that the declining nature of the community’s infrastructures motivated ULT members to put their resources together to give hope to their people.

Uhou said: “We are touched by the declining development in our community over the years. We were the leading community in old Ohaozara, because Ukawu was the second largest community among other communities in old Ohaozara,” he said.

Uhuo attributed the declining development in the area to the alleged non-inclusion of the community people in governance.

He said: “We knew we were the leading community in old Ohaozara but suddenly after the death of Mr. Innocent Nwali, who was the first indigenous Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area, we have not had any representative in government.

“What we have are members of House of Assembly and this is different from the representative in the executive position. For that reason, since 2015 specifically, we haven’t had anybody in the government. From that note, we felt that we should call the attention of the government to intervene on the declining infrastructure in the community.

“We don’t even have health centre where people from Ukawu can go for treatment. The capacity of the youths is declining, and you know if the young ones are doing nothing, they take to crime until they are positively engaged.

“We have come home to help ourselves, and to give hope to our people. Take for instance, the Amudo Bridge linking us with the other side of the river collapsed, six months ago and no attention has been given to it.

“This meeting is to call our people and tell them that we must have to start a project. So, Ukawu Leaders of Thought is a body known as a think-tank and advisory to the leaders of the community. We have come together to put our minds and money together to embark on self-help-development.

“So, we are starting with Ukawu Secondary School and Ukawu Health Centre. We are also going to launch development project at the tune of N200 million for our bridge. While doing that, we are going to involve government attention to get its support.”

