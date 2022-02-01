Conrad Clark Set For 6th Nigerian Risk Awards, Summit

The Conrad Clark Nig, has officially made announced the the 6th edition of Nigerian Risk Awards and Summit (NRA) taking place on June 30, 2022, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Addressing newsmen recently, one of the Founding Directors and CEO of Conrad Clark Nig Ltd, Mr. Joachim Adebayo Adenusi fondly called “Oga Risk”, note the set project ‘Nigerian Risk Award’ is to help individuals, organisations and even the State to manage risk well.

The Nigerian Risk Awards and Summit is set to recognize and reward organisations and individuals who have achieved measurable results through the effective implementation of good governance, internal controls and risk management systems.

Particularly, the Awards are aimed at celebrating those who have developed creative and innovative solutions to overcome the challenges facing their businesses and organizations.

NRA is an annual event set up to encourage individuals and organizations, although last year was different as it was held virtually because of the restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is with a great pleasure that the process for the next event is in progress and in-person.

The Awards also provide an opportunity to motivate and challenge professionals and Organizations to dare to dream big as they seek to find solutions to the country’s various challenges. Risk management has become an essential skill set for successful leaders.

Speaking further, Adenusi, enlightened the sited journalists on the level of damages we incur when Nigerians tend to ignore the fact that necessary measures need to be taken.

“The optimism that some analysts had earlier this year regarding global economic has now been tapered because of the resurgence of the virus caused by Omicron, and the new uncertainties it is generating.

“Apart from the fiscal and economic ones induced by COVID-19, there is climate change, political conflicts and rising economic inequality, among many others.

“Here in Nigeria, apart from the challenge of addressing the spill overs from persistent global shocks, it has become more urgent for the government to improve efforts to boost economic growth and improve the business climate to enable the private sector to create more jobs.

“We only need to become better managers of threats, effective stewards of our resources (both human and natural) and pursue the goals we have set with the aim of achieving them,” he said.

