Confusion in NBBF Again as Two Factions Elect Kida, Mark as Presidents

*Parallel congresses in Benin, Abuja rekindle 2017 drama in Nigerian basketball

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja and Adibe Emenyonuin Benin City

The leadership crisis rocking the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) since 2017 produced yet again two different executive committees yesterday as incumbent Ahmadu Musa Kida was elected in Benin City with Igoche Mark also elected by another faction in Abuja.

It was a repeat of the scenario five years ago when Kida was elected by the Congress supervised by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMY&SD) in Abuja while basketball stakeholders also elected Tijani Umar 24 hours earlier at another Congress in Kano.

Both Kida and Umar were at each other’s throat all through the four years of that administration with threats and counter threats of the world governing body FIBA banning Nigeria from global basketball.

With yet again two executive committees for the NBBF, it remains to be seen which of the boards the FMY&SD and FIBA will accept to work with.

Earlier in the day in Abuja, Igoche Mark who is the Patron of Mark Mentors basketball team and founder of the popular Mark D’Ball annual basketball Championships was pronounced winner of the NBBF presidency.

The electoral process which produced him was supervised by Mohammed Suleiman, who is the Vice Chairman of FCT Basketball Federation.

The North Central Representative, Mark polled 11 votes, while Osita Nwachukwu, representing South East Zone also polled 11 votes to emerge as Vice President.

Other zonal representatives on the board include; Mohammed Lawal Na’Allah (North West); Ibrahim Gimba(North East); Kingsley Aigbonaga (South South) and Josiah Amedu (South West).

Stanley Gumut emerged as the Players’ Representative, while Tope Oluwosulu (Paramilitary Representative) and Scot Nnaji (Technical/Coaches Representative) also made it to the NBBF board.

In Benin City, Kida was elected unanimously, polling 37 votes for a second term as NBBF president.

In the race for the Vice Presidency, Ogunade garnered 30 votes while Olumide Oyedeji got 7 votes with 28 states out of 37 states present at the congress monitored by FIBA ably represented by Ahmed Elhariri (President of FIBA Zone 5 and member, FIBA Central Board) and Nigeria Olympic Committee’ represented by its second Vice President, Engr Ishaku Tikon.

Anambra State Basketball Association Chairman, Ugo Udezue was voted in as the South East representative on the board while Alhaji Abba Kaka got the nod of the North East zone representatives.

Surajo Yusuff was elected as the North West representative while Adamu Jalong got the backing of the North West delegates

In his acceptance speech, Kida thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him which is a challenge to do more after a successful first term in office

“I thank you for the confidence reposed in me by your votes and my acceptance to continue to serve, I am in no doubt that the task ahead will be simple. However, no task is insurmountable if we put our minds to it and forge ahead together”.

He called on all aggrieved stakeholders to sheath their sword as the board is opened to meeting everybody with genuine questions and contributions to enable the sport move in the right direction.

Others sworn in include Victor Okoro (Military/Paramilitary), Col Samuel Ahmedu (International Representative), Prof Musa Yakassai (NapherSD).

But in his acceptance speech in Abuja, Igoche Mark insisted the ministry in the last communication directed that the election in the NBBF board should hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the Federal capital city.

He said the absence of observers from the ministry and FIBA would not render his election illegal.

“For me, it is exciting because for the first time, stakeholders came together to take the bull by the horn. They have resisted every attempt of imposition. This is time to build the game of basketball. I want all to come together and join in building basketball.

“Basically and above all, the basketball stakeholders are here and they are well represented, that is one. Also, the ministry, because of the problem and issues, decided to leave us to try and resolve it ourselves, which is for the stakeholders to try and come together and decide who should head the affairs of the NBBF,” Mark noted.

He faulted the process used by Ahmadu Musa Kida and his faction in conducting the parallel election in Benin as completely wrong and illegal, while also allaying fear of impending sanctions by FIBA.

Mark berated the Kida led board in the handling of players’ welfare and for failing to clear the backlog of the Tigress bonuses and allowances.

“We want to stand with the players and take their welfare seriously. We are also going to bring back the domestic basketball league and focus on grassroots development and infrastructure –we don’t have good arena to play the game. We will also try to unify the basketball family. As I said earlier, we are not at war—all that we want is basketball development to take precedent over people who are just interested in their selfish interest,” Mark declared.

He also said there should be no question about who will take charge of the running of international basketball between the two factions saying the election in Benin was illegal.

