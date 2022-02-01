CMAN Boss Lauds FG, CBN Drive to Boost Nigerian Economy

Mohammed Lawal Bello has assumed office as Chairman of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CMAN).

At his first public engagement during the inauguration of the new BUA cement 3 million metric tonnes plant commissioned by President Muhammad Buhari in Sokoto, Lawal lauded the efforts of the Buhari administration and the Godwin Emefiele led CBN in collaborating with stakeholders to boost the economy of Nigeria.

CMAN is the umbrella body of all cement manufacturers in Nigeria.

CMAN in a statement said, “Lawal is a technocrat and businessman. His coming on board will re-engineer the activities of CMAN to conform to its objectives and goals while making sure the public gets value for its money. He will also bring dynamism and focus to the association’s goal and objectives of providing quality services to cement consumers while protecting the interest of its member. Lawal is a founding member of skygeoscan, a company involved in using patented thermovision tomography technology to scan for oil, gas, and solid minerals.

“He started his career in 1985 as an engineer with the engineering and technical services department of NNPC and resigned in 1988 to set up his business.

He is the founder of the Universal petroleum company limited, Robinson international inspections limited, international diamond drilling company limited, and he also owns a joint venture with an American company called Delaney.

“He is the past chairman, the board of directors, Nitel-Mtel, and also the past vice-chairman/commissioner (renewable energy, research, and development) of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, ABUJA. After his service in 2015, he got involved in the renewable energy of the power sector, consulting and partnering with petroleum and power industries.”

