Binance Charity To Donate $160,000 To Victims Of AFCON 2021 Stadium Crush In Cameroon

Binance Charity, the first-ever blockchain-enabled transparent donation platform, is donating $160,000 USD (over 90 Millions FCFA) to provide relief to the families of eight victims who passed away following a stampede crush at the Stade Olembé in Yaoundé before an Africa Cup Of Nations game in Cameroon on January 24, 2022.

Binance in a statement said the incident occurred during the Cameroon-Comoros match held at the Olembé stadium in Yaoundé and left 8 dead – including two boys, aged eight and 14 – and 38 injured.

The statement also noted that Binance Charity and Binance Africa donations will provide the families with financial relief and aid towards funeral costs and living expenses following the deaths of their loved ones.

Head of Binance Charity, Helen Hai, said: “We express our sincere condolences to all victims and families who were affected by the tragedy. As one of the sponsors of the AFCON 2021 tournaments and as humans, it was an extremely heartbreaking incident and we want to do our part to help the victims’ families. A death in a family can cause monetary problems for those who are left, whether short or long term. As such, while we cannot heal the hurt, we will continue to offer all our support and we encourage other sponsors to do the same.”

The statement added Binance Charity is committed to supporting the development of the Africa continent.

