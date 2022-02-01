AU Suspends Burkina Faso over Coup, President Kabore’s Sack

Michael Olugbode

The African Union (AU), has suspended Burkina Faso’s membership following last week coup that ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

AU said the suspension of the West Africa country would remain until constitutional order was restored in the country.

“Council decides in line with the relevant AU instruments to suspend the participation of Burkina Faso in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country,” AU said in a tweet on Monday.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), had earlier suspended Burkina Faso and demanded the immediate release of ousted President Kabore, who had since been detained by the military junta.

There were indications that a delegation from ECOWAS and an envoy of the United Nations (UN) were due to visit the country to meet with the military leaders before coming out with more actions.

Also, several countries and international bodies had since the military take-over condemned the action, fearing that it could further destabilise a country that had been traumatised by Islamist violence.

However, it yet to be seen how the leader of the military junta, Paul-Henri Damiba, would accede to pressure to hand back government, since he had already said the country would return to constitutional order “when the conditions are right”.

He took the excuse of the inability of the ousted government to arrest the threat of the terrorist group to seized power.

Mali and Guinea, after military takeovers in 2021, were also suspended by the AU.

The latest coup in Burkina Faso was the fourth in the West African region in 18 months.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

