Amotekun Operatives Arrest Man with Fresh Human Parts, 31 Others in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed ‘Amotekun’ have arrested a 30-year-old man, Odeniyi Timothy, with suspected fresh human parts in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, while parading the suspect along with 31 others in Akure, the state capital, yesterday, explained that 150 suspects were arrested in January 2022, stressing that the suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in various criminal activities in the state.

He said: “Lately, the trend is shifting from daily kidnaping to ritual killings. He was caught and arrested with human parts wrapped in a bag, and upon interrogation, he took us to where he got the person killed and buried in a shallow grave. We want the public to be careful of who they go out with.

“Other suspects in our custody were arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, vandalisation of power lines under construction as well as underage grazing.”

The Amotekun boss stated that the suspects would be charged to court after preliminary investigation.

The suspect, while reacting, said he didn’t kill anybody, explaining that he exhumed the body from a graveyard at Sabo in Ondo town.

“I was a truck driver with the Nigeria Breweries in Lagos, but left in 2021. I was promised N30 million by one Dara Niyikaye in the breweries to deliver the fresh human parts,” he confessed.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

