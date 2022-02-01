Amao: 38 Aircraft Inducted into NAF Inventory to Fight Insurgency

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has said a total of 38 new aircraft were inducted into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force to fight insurgency.

This is as troops of 120 Task Force Battalion, Sector 2, Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Hadin KAI (OPHK), reportedly eliminated five Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters in a fierce encounter at Goniri, Yobe State.

The troops launched the attack in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF).

Amao made the assertion in the latest edition of the Airman, a magazine of the Nigerian Air Force.

He said the latest addition to the fleet included the 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft recently acquired by the government.

According to him, while some of the fighter planes were deployed to tackle insecurity in some parts of the country, the others were being used to conduct training for pilots.

“Prior to the coming on board of the President Buhari-led administration in 2015, the NAF was in the pitiable state, owing to neglect as most of its platforms were grounded or in state of disrepair.

“The NAF can now boast of 38 brand new aircraft to tackle various security challenges and upscale its pilots training. The latest addition to the list is the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, which were recently inducted into the NAF order of battle.

“The acquisitions and reactivation, as well as the emplacement of a robust logistics support structure, have enabled the NAF to raise the serviceability status from about 35 per cent in 2015 to about 72 per cent as of September 2021,” he said.

He also disclosed that 173 pilots were trained in the last six years with additional 155 student pilots undergoing training, adding that the air force had introduced eleven new doctrines to guide its operations.

He explained that the doctrines were based on analysis of the contemporary security environment as well as operational experiences, adding that competencies in the air force were guided by the doctrines.

He assured Nigerians that the air force, in synergy with other security agencies, would continue to sustain its air operations against all criminal elements in the country to enable law-abiding citizens to carry out their legitimate duties without fear.

Meanwhile, troops of 120 Task Force Battalion, Sector 2, Joint Task Force(JTF) Operation Hadin KAI(OPHK) carried out the attack in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

An army statement said a clearance operation code-named “Operation Dominance I” along the insurgents’ route of manouvre at Ngirbua village, troops neutralised two BH/ISWAP terrorists following a ferocious battle while others, bowing to troops’ superior firepower, retreated in disarray.

It said troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one FN rifle and a motorcycle.

“The troops in conjunction with CJTF are currently, combing the general area to track down the fleeing insurgents,” it said.

In another encounter, troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai deployed at Forward Operating Base Magumeri, came in contact with terrorists while on a fighting patrol around Mallumti general area.

“In the firefight that ensued, the dogged troops killed three terrorists and recovered three AK47 rifles, one magazine, quantity 23 of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pick-up truck, two solar panels, seven mobile phones, food stuff and provisions, among others.

“The good people of Yobe and Borno States are please enjoined to support the troops with actionable information on the movement of any insurgent in their localities,” it said.

