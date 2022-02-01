AMAC: Meshack-Hart Seeks Participation of More Women in FCT Council Polls

Says politicians should be held accountable for failed promises

Belema Meshack – Hart, an Ambassador for the National Council for Women Society, has said that more than 10 million women are eligible to participate in electoral activities in the upcoming Abuja Municipal Area Council election 2022.

Meshack – Hart who is the Executive Director of a civil rights group known as Engage, Empower, Educate Initiative, EEEI, said this at a debate in Abuja on Thursday, where he emphasised that the political debate was necessary because politicians must be held accountable for their pre-election promises on women’s rights and inclusiveness.

He noted that most political leaders had not found it easy keeping their promises on gender-based issues after they assume office.

He stated that at a time where elections were fast approaching, there was a need for stakeholders to create mechanisms with a view to holding political office holders accountable.

To this end, he said the EEEI had identified 22 gender-based issues in governance and floated the ‘Pink vote movement’, where party candidates will be held accountable for their pre-election promises if found wanting.

According to him, “besides mainstreaming gender-based issues at the fore of political discussions, the programme will also seek to reduce voter apathy and increase the level of participation of women and girls, including those with disabilities in the electoral process”.

“Working with the SDGs four – to educate the girl child; five – to ensure gender equality in Africa; 10 – to reduce inequality in Africa; and 16 – to bring peace in Africa; the Pink Vote movement is an activity which aims to see 10,000,000 more women actively participate in elections with a view to leave no female behind,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

