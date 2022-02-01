Allow Youths to Take over Governance, Ambode Tells Atiku, Tinubu

Segun James

A former Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has pointedly told the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar that it is time to allow the youth to take over political leadership in the country.

The former governor, in his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts Tuesday challenged the youths to rise up and take over government from the old politicians now, saying that the future belongs to them.

Ambode, who tactically told both Abubakar and Tinubu to move over, warned that the youths are coming and that the power is in their hands.

He however charged the youths to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready ahead of the 2023 elections to take over governance at the centre.

Ambode also said God had been faithful despite all what Nigerians had been through and thanked them for the support given to him for his modest contribution to the growth of Lagos.

According to him, “After all we have been through, God has been faithful. Thank you for the overwhelming endorsement of our modest contributions to the growth of Lagos. It can only get better for Lagos and indeed Nigeria.

“The youths are coming. The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

