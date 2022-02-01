Alleged Hajj Scam: EFCC Detains Medview Airline MD, Bankole

•Files fresh charges against Okorocha, others over N2.9bn fraud

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, detained the Managing Director of Medview Airline, Mr. Muneer Bankole.

THISDAY gathered that he was taken into custody yesterday at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja.

Also, the EFCC, yesterday, filed fresh charges against former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, over allegations that he conspired with others including an APC politician and five companies, to embezzle N2.9 billion from public coffers.

However, a source familiar with the Bankole case disclosed that the airline MD, who arrived the EFCC complex at 11am, was invited by the anti-graft agency over a case of alleged diversion of 50 per cent of funds paid to him by the National Hajj Commission and an additional $900,000 for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019.

He allegedly received the funds as mobilisation but did not execute the contract.

When contacted, EFCC Spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest.

On Okorocha, the EFCC has already filed 17 charges against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Other defendants in the case were Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

Okorocha declared his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023 yesterday in Abuja.

His co-accused, Nyerere, was the APC governorship candidate in the 2015 Abia State election and served as a commissioner at the National Pension Commission.

He was listed in all the 17 charges and was accused of conspiring with Okorocha to steal and launder N2.9 billion belonging to Imo State and local government areas in the state in contravention of the Money Laundering Act 2011.

Okorocha was believed to own or control three of the charged companies, namely Consolid, Pramif, and Legend World – all registered in Abuja, while one of the defendants, Nyerere, was also believed to be a director in all three.

The EFCC charges claimed that the funds were diverted between October 2014 and February 2016 from the Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account.

The timelines of diversion, according to the charges, included February 11, 2014, the defendants, Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited diverted N67,500,000; August 28, 2014: N486,000,000 and October 14, 2014: N900,000,000.

Further details of the movement of funds: August 4, 2015, N279,000,000; February 10, 2016, N243,000,000; February 10, 2016: N200,000,000; February 10, 2016, N243,000,000; February 11, 2016, N243,000,000 and February 12, 2016, 243,000,000

