Akure Bye-Election: APC Holds Primary Today

Fidelis David in Akure

The race for the emergence of candidates for the Akure South/North federal constituency bye-election in Ondo State has begun.

Also, the outgoing Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Nkem Okeke, has been appointed by the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to head the committee to conduct the primary election.

The seat became vacant following the death of Hon Adedayo Omolafe in August 2021. His sudden death rekindled the rivalry between the APC and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akure.

Consequently, more than 17 aspirants have expressed interest to contest the by-election to fill the vacant seat.

The APC primary election will hold today in indirect mode. The seven-man committee has Anthony Ogah as the secretary while Tona Famadewa, Dr. Nankin Bagudu, Jide Fakorede, Titiloye Gbadamosi, and Mark Hanmation will serve as members.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable, the bye election is billed to hold on February 26.

The state Publicity Secretary of APC, Alex Kalejaye, told THISDAY that a total number of 715 delegates are expected to elect the candidate.

Also, the state Director, Media and Publicity of the APC, Mr. Steve Otaloro, said the provisions in the Electoral Act allow political parties to produce their candidates for the bye-election between February 1 and 6.

For the APC, the screening appeal was held last Sunday to listen to any complaint that might have generated from screening of the aspirants held earlier.

The election appeal was fixed for February 3.

Meanwhile, the PDP has slated next Thursday for its primaries in Akure, noting that it has adopted indirect primary mode to select its candidate.

The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kennedy Peretei, affirmed that seven aspirants would contest for the position in the party’s primaries, stating that none among the aspirants has withdrawn from the race.

According to him, “About 350 delegates from the two local government areas are expected at the venue to elect the candidate. The election will be a seamless and peaceful exercise.”

He expressed optimism that the PDP would coast home to victory in the election due to the victory the party always records in Akure in every poll.

“We have been consulting the people of Akure to vote for the PDP as a party that can deliver for them and not disappoint the people,” Peretei added.

In the same vein, other states where INEC will conduct the bye-elections include Ogoja/Yala federal constituency and Akpabuyo state constituency, Cross River State; Ngor-Okpala state constituency, Imo State; Jos North/Bassa federal constituency and Pankshin South state constituency in Plateau State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

