Absence of Oromoni’s Family Stalls Inquest

Wale Igbintade

Proceedings slated to hold at the coroner inquest sitting in Ikeja, seeking to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of a student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni failed to hold yesterday.

This is as a result of non-appearance of two witnesses – the deceased’s father, Mr. Sylvester Oromoni Snr. and his sister.

The reason for their inability to appear before the Coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri was attributed to ill health, according to Counsel to the Oromoni’s, Mr. Andrew Efole.

He said: “The girl who ought to testify is sick, the father who ought to be here is attending to the child who is receiving treatment.”

He added that to the prompting of the Coroner about the whereabouts of the deceased’s mother, “The mother is not strong now for the things she is going through.”

Earlier, Counsel to Dowen College, Anthony Okpoko expressed dissatisfaction at the interview granted by Sylvester Oromoni Snr. Published yesterday, in contrast to the restraining order by the court to all parties from making comments to the press.

Okpoko also said he is not happy that another relative of the deceased, Perri Oromoni has been tweeting in respect of the matter.

He pointedly told the court, “This is a breach.”

Magistrate Kadiri in response reiterated his order and said he might have to issue a summon on the said relative.

Meanwhile, counsel to the deceased family Mr. Efole apologised and told the court: “We are not saying we will not call our witnesses… other witness, we are taking is coming tomorrow.”

The Lagos State Counsel, A.A George, urged the court to apply Coroner System Law: Section 48(10) which states “Any person whose act or conduct contravenes any of the provisions of this law where no penalty is specified, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to (two) 2 years’ imprisonment.

The Coroner having heard submissions of the counsel in respect of witnesses non-appearnce on two consecutive times; last Friday and Monday, the Coroner is worried that it appears that the party who requested for the inquest is now stalling it.

