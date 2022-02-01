Abiodun Gives Automatic Employment, N2m to Two Best Graduands of OOU

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday announced automatic employment and one million for each of the two best graduads of Olabisi Onabanjo University ,(OOU), Agoiwoye

Not fewer than 6,257 students graduated at the 30th and 31st combined convocation of Ogun State government owned university.

While Iloka Ebuka of the Faculty of Pharmacy graduated with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.92 and emerged the Best of the 2020/2021 Session, Awolumate Fatima of Faculty of Agricultural Economics scored a CGPA of 4.82 and emerged the Best graduands of 2019/2020 session.

Abiodun tasked tertiary institutions in the country to use research and innovation to inspire practical and lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges facing humanity.

He said solutions should be sought for local challenges, stressing that there was need to encourage and cultivate culture of innovation, ingenuity and technology amongst the youth.

The governor who congratulated the graduands on their successes, urged them to persevere in life and avoid temptation to use short cut, saying it leads one to nowhere of worth.

He said: “You must also understand that your education does not end here. In fact, you will be starting a new form of education in the school of life. My advice to you is to find a good mentor to help you actualise your dream. Do not work in isolation—but recognise the value of learning from others and the value of networking.

“Listen to criticism, but do not surrender to it. Be open to feedback, whether positive or otherwise; persevere and follow your dreams.

“Be honest with yourself and accept the challenges ahead. Like Prof said inculcate NO (next opportunity ) when at times things do not work the way you expected .. “Be open to life-long learning.

“Science and technology are changing rapidly and you will need to keep up with the trend. Do not be afraid to admit your knowledge gaps and seek to fill them. Innovations are often borne from creative minds, so as we often say, “think out of the box” and let your voices be heard. Be conscientious, competent, and compassionate in everything you do.

“Do not underestimate the power of your impact; keep in mind that you are the leading actor in the play called ‘your life’. You write the script and choose the kind of person you will be as you live out your life.

“In the end, you will be defined by your commitments. These are the ingredients for success and fulfilment. Shortcuts do not take anybody to any good place.”

He also urged the youth, particularly students, to emulate the best graduating students in learning and character of diligence and hard work.

He also disclosed that the state government had approved the construction of 1,600 beds space hostel in OOU to ease the accommodation challenges being faced by students.

Giving his account of his stewardship, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ganiyu Olatunde, who was rounding off his tenure, highlighted some of the achievements since he assumed office.

