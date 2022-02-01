8-years-old with Heart Disease Urgently Needs N15m for Surgery

Rebecca Ejifoma

The family of eight years old Anuoluwapo Moses is in desperate need of N15m for corrective heart surgery.

According to the father, Mr. Joshua Moses, since birth Anuoluwapo has been battling two life-threatening diseases – a hole in the heart, and a hole at the back of her mouth.

He noted that the surgery is meant to correct his daughter’s heart defects and forestall the severe complications.

As seen in the medical report from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Idi-Araba made available to THISDAY, Anuoluwapo is a patient of the paediatric cardiology unit of the hospital.

Though her condition had become public knowledge for quite some time, she is yet to undergo surgery as the funds needed are not available yet.

Moses, therefore, hopelessly called on well-meaning Nigerians to save his daughter.

Donations can be sent to First Bank account 3172321375 Anuoluwapo Moses while the father can be reached on 08024576529.

