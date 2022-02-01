2023: Emmanuel Names Lands Commissioner Preferred Successor

Okon Bassey

After months of speculations, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has named his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, as a preferred successor for governor of the state in 2023.

Eno was unveiled at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ meeting held on Sunday at the state Governor’s Lodge, Uyo.

A former governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah, made formal presentation of Eno on behalf of Emmanuel to the stakeholders in the meeting

Major political chieftains across the three senatorial districts of the state, who attended the gathering reportedly applauded the choice of Eno and pledged to work towards his success as the next governor of the state in 2023.

Speaking after he was unveiled, Eno said he was grateful to God and to Emmanuel for finding him worthy of the onerous task to lead the people of the state and promised to continue the people-focused and developmental strides of the incumbent.

Top clerics in the state including Bishop Uma Ukpai and the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Mbang, and other Fathers of Faith prayed for his success.

Among those, who attended the event, were the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey; Senators Akon Eyakenyi, Effiong Bob, Ibok Essien, Aloysius Etok, former Deputy Governor, Etim Okpoyo.

Others were member, representing Etinan Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Onofiok Luke; PDP Party Chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan; Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem, the National Coordinator of the Maintain Peace Movement, (MPM); Hon Pat Ifon, Member representing Eket Federal Constituency at the National Assembly and Member, PDP BOT, Chief Nduese Essien, a former Minister of Housing, Ambassador Assam Assam, SAN, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Russia, just to mention the few.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

