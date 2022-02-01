2023: Baba-Ahmed, Base University Proprietor, Declares Interest in Kaduna Governorship

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, has declared his intention to contest the Kaduna State governorship in 2023.

Baba-Ahmed, in a letter of expression of interest submitted to the leadership of the PDP in the state, said he wanted to serve the people and lead them to prosperity.

Baba-Ahmed, who is the proprietor of Baze University, Abuja and former senator who represented Kaduna North Senatorial District in 2011 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), said his decision to run for the governorship race was a call to duty.

Baba-Ahmed, who was a presidential aspirant in the 2019 election, said the people of Kaduna were in need of a good leader that would secure their lives, property and bring prosperity to the state.

“I am not here to seek a job or a position, but I am moved by the plight of the people to offer myself to serve and lead Kaduna residents to the glorious Kaduna State we all aspire.

“A good leader is the one that solves societal problems, brings prosperity and development. Therefore, we will fail if we do not screen good leaders that will work to improve the standard of living of the people,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed was a member of the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007, before he was elected Senator for Kaduna North in 2011.

