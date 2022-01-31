US Consulate, Religious Leaders Launch Anti-corruption Website in Nigeria

Segun James

As part of its commitment towards zero tolerance of corruption, the United States government has committed to supporting anti-corruption initiatives and collaborative efforts that prevent graft.

It was based on this that the US Consulate General in collaboration with the Inter-Religious Coalition Against Corruption in Nigeria launched the ReportMagoMago.com, a web-based portal that leverages citizens’ engagement to fight corruption.

Led by Bishop Emmanuel Gospel Isong and Imam Shefiu Abdulkareem Majemu, the Inter-Religious Coalition Against Corruption in Nigeria was formed in 2016, by Muslim and Christian religious leaders with the primary goal of addressing how faith communities could take a leading role in anti-corruption advocacy in Nigeria.

During the event, participants received a guided demonstration of the ReportMagoMago.com platform. In addition, political, traditional and religious leaders, members of law enforcement, judicial officers and civil society representatives renewed their commitment to the fight against corruption.

Speaking during the launch of the website in Lagos, US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, explained that ReportMagoMago.com puts the power to report corruption in the hands of the Nigerian people.

Pierangelo urged Nigerians to demonstrate their commitment to the fight against corruption by making use of the innovative online platform which seeks to address the daily instances of corruption faced by millions of Nigerians.

“Countering corruption is not only a key concern in Nigeria but also a core US national security priority for the Biden Administration,” Pierangelo said, adding that, “growth and development, consistent with the richness and strength of Nigeria, depend on a new narrative and a culture where corruption has no place.”

Pierangelo expressed optimism that the new initiative would encourage Nigerians affected by corruption to feel empowered to share their experiences and spark a new movement in citizen engagement in fighting the scourge that has hampered development and stifled prosperity in the country.

The US through a number of agencies, including the US Department of State and US Agency for International Development, takes an all-government approach to fightin

