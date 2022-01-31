TROM Foundation Holds Inaugural Annual Lecture, launches Maiden Science Teachers Award

The Royal Obi Malize (TROM) Foundation has launched one of its maiden innovative initiatives, The Science Teachers Award & Recognition (STAR Awards) aimed at rewarding exceptional science teachers in secondary schools in Ukpor, Nnewi South LGA.

The award presentation event was preceded by the official launch of the foundation, and inaugural lecture with the theme,“Accelerating Growth and Development: The Role of Education,” held in Ukpor, Anambra State.

In his opening remarks, the Founder/Chairman, TROM Foundation, Prince CY Malize noted that the initiative hinged on the fact that great teachers are the backbone of every progressive society and provides a unique platform to appreciate their onerous tasks would help orchestrate the nexus of academic excellence.

“The award aims to recognize, encourage, inspire, and reward these exceptional teachers who have gone beyond the ordinary and worked excellently with their students, by imparting them with knowledge, inspiring and nurturing them to learn, to dream, and to achieve, ”Malize noted.

In his welcome address the Executive Secretary of TROM Foundation, Prince Greg Malize II noted that the vision of the STAR Awards initiative is to impact the future of the Ukpor community through the promotion of scientific innovation and promotion of academic excellence.

“This initiative is driven by the belief that teachers play a unique role in the development of the children of the Ukpor community, as they devote their time to helping children achieve their highest level of competence, moulding them to become future leaders in the national and global stages. By fostering and celebrating the works of our dedicated teachers, we inspire other teachers to follow in their exemplary footsteps, and to continuously build on their excellent foundation” Greg stated.

The Royal Obi Malize (TROM) Foundation is a private foundation founded by the Obi Malize family of Umungwu, Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government area of Anambra State with the primary goals of enhancing educational opportunities for young people, creating, and supporting the access to science and technology as part of its contributions to the larger Ukpor community. The Foundation is founded upon the family’s value for education, passion for philanthropy and commitment to community development.

