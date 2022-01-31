Senator Akpan Hailed on Quality Representation

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, during the weekend commended his colleague, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, for educational, skill acquisition and sports projects he executed across his constituency for the benefit of the constituents of Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District.

Lawan poured the commendation in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, at a thanksgiving service and inauguration of multipurpose sports/civic center that was built by Senator Akpan.

The multipurpose sport/civic center on 1.5 hectares of land has a mini stadium, ICT center, medical facility, shopping mall and other indoor sports facilities.

Lawan said: “We thank God for what Senator Akpan has done today for his people. This multipurpose facility, which is not only for sports but for educational purposes, shows that members of the National Assembly take care of their constituents.

“Akpan has made an indelible mark on the sands of history. He is not interested in party politics when the development of the country is involved.”

He noted the developmental strides of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, and persuaded the governor to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in furtherance of his political career.

“Even though we are not in the same political party, we are waiting for you to team up with us to develop Nigeria because you are a champion and we are not ashamed to say it,” he said.

Governor Emmanuel had earlier said he was proud of Akpan’s performance in the Senate.

He said: “I want to sincerely thank Senator Albert Akpan for facilitating the building of this multipurpose sports/civic center, especially the ICT center.”

The governor warned against the abuse or vandalisation of the facility and appealed to youts to make good use of it for their personal development.

“I call on all Akwa Ibomites to make adequate use of these facilities for self enhancement and development,” he stressed.

Speaking, Senator Akpan said there is nothing like coming out to thank God in the congregation, especially if a man has found favour from God because he is one of those that God has blessed.

“This God has shown me much mercy. I will not be able to count the many blessings of this God upon my life. If God can bless you to be a blessing to another person, then God has blessed you,” Akpan stated.

Akpan is representing Akwa Ibom North East in the Senate since 2015 and is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

