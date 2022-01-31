Runsewe Urges Nigerians to Rally Round Super Eagles ahead Playoffs

As Super Eagles look forward to playing Ghana’s Black Stars in a two-legged 2022 World Cup playoff in March, Nigerians have been urged to rally round the Ahmed Musa led squad to make the task easier.

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe urged Nigerians at the weekend to put the disappointment of the early exit of the Super Eagles from the AFCON in Cameroon behind them.

“It is time that we put the early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations behind us and stay focused on Nigeria qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. We cannot continue to talk about Eagles not going far in the tournament after showing so much promise at the group stage,” observed the NCAC DG who also doubles as the president of the Nigerian Golf Federation.

Otunba Runsewe stressed that a positive attitude towards the Super Eagles with lots of encouragement from Nigerians will help the players feel loved and go all out to ensure they beat Ghana to the World Cup ticket.

“The players need our support. They equally feel the weight of not going far in the tournament in Cameroon but we cannot be dwelling on the past now when we have a bigger task ahead of us. This is why Nigerians should rally round Eagles with support and prayers,” he noted.

He commended the Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare and the Federal Government for the massive support given to the team. “Now that the stakes are higher, the government will not spare any expenses for Super Eagles to have the best of conditions to excel in the two legs.

The NCAC boss who mobilized 10million virtual support for the Super Eagles during the AFCON further called on all Nigerians whether at home or in the diaspora to sustain the culture of supporting the country.

Otunba Runsewe believes the Black Stars are beatable.

“The Black Stars we saw during the tournament in Cameroon look beatable if we do our homework well,” stressed Otunba Runsewe.

The Ghanaians are to host the first leg of the playoffs before the second leg in Nigeria few days after. No venues have been fixed for both games yet even as the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja is speculated to be the choice of the sports minister.

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen who was not available for the AFCON has declared his readiness to be part of the World Cup playoff against Ghana.

