People Can Make Honest Money as Professional MCs, Says Talkademy CEO

Peter Uzoho

A frontline public speaker and founder, Talkademy, Joyce Daniels, has given insights into the motivation that led to the establishment of the school where over 2,500 Masters of Ceremonies, otherwise known as MCs have been trained in the last few years.

She stated that people can make honest money as professional MCs.

Daniels who spoke to a select journalists as part of activities to mark her birthday, said that training others in the art of being Masters of Ceremonies is a tool she deployed to address unemployment and underemployment in the country.

According to her, people can make honest income and build careers and livelihoods by being professional masters of ceremonies.

“In Talkademy, we have trained over 2,500 students. I believe in the philosophy of being fruitful and multiplying. Therefore, within my industry, it was imperative to multiply people who possess the skills that I deploy. I also wanted to give life to the idea and possibility that there are people who can make honest income and build careers and livelihoods by being professional masters of ceremonies but will need guidance, handholding and exposure to trade secrets. Training others in the art of being Masters of Ceremonies is a tool I deployed to address the unemployment and underemployment of individuals, including people employed who could afford to engage in another stream of income.

“While training people in speaking and presentations is a need I noticed in the corporate space and among leaders who want to change and improve society by sharing and selling their ideas. They need exposure to best practices to help them sell the ideas in their head,” she said.

According to Daniels, who noted that Talkademy was born to create that standard via educational curriculum to develop capacity of professional Masters of Ceremonies, prospects of public speaking jobs in Nigeria is high and would potentially compete with fintech professions in few years to come.

