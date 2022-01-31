Osinbajo: How Committed, Visionary Leadership Can Impact Generations

Deji Elumoye

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has stressed that committed and visionary leadership can impact several generations positively.

Speaking at the weekend in Lagos, during the 90th Anniversary Fundraising Dinner of Igbobi College, organised by the institution’s alumni association, Igbobi College Old Boys Association (ICOBA) of which he is a member, Osinbajo used founders of Igbobi College, Lagos, as example of visionary leaders saying they laid a foundation for the nurturing of leaders who left indelible marks across different fields and impacting many generations.

According to him, “when the founders of Igbobi College, all those many years ago, decided to fill a gap they saw in the education of the boys, they not only created an environment that transformed the lives of the first 150 boys that walked into its Yaba campus in 1932, they triggered a legacy of excellence and integrity that has produced a retinue of young men who have gone on to set great examples in almost every sphere of human endeavour. The notability of our alumni speaks for itself.

“In many ways, Igbobi College is a testament to what committed and visionary leadership can accomplish. When people come together to serve a purpose greater than themselves the results are far reaching and long lasting.”

Making specific reference to the impact of the College on the society, Osinbajo noted that every generation from Igbobi College, since inception, had produced an array of outstanding leaders.

He said: “Pioneering businessmen and exceptional statesmen who have served at every level of public service and governance; clergymen with national and global influence; thought leaders and intellectuals with indelible footprints in academia and journalism, and many more in different other fields of endeavor.

“What is sometimes unseen beneath the surface of their individual achievements is the wider societal impact of each of these men: the values transferred within their families and immediate constituencies, the number of jobs created, the forward thinking public policies they have been instrumental to crafting, and the number of people inspired by the laurels they have won in their respective fields.

“If there is anything Igbobi College has taught us, it is the difference a single person can make by taking responsibility for their own little corner of the world, and the duty we owe to pay it forward.”

The vice president then called on the alumni to honour the legacy of the founders, saying, “the first set of teachers and administrators whose selfless commitment laid the moral foundation of the school and set it on its path to greatness: Mr. N.A Birthwistle and N.P. Morris, Leslie Murby and Bishop Odutola, Mr. Ogunlesi and Baba Esubiyi.”

