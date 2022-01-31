Ohuabunwa: My Presidency Will End Biafra Agitations

Fidelis David

The former President of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) and presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Sam Ohuabunwa has assured Nigerians that if he emerges victorious in the 2023 election, the nation would be more united than ever.

Contrary to some insinuations that any south-easterner who gets to the presidency would actualise Biafra Republic and might break Nigeria, Ohuabunwa argued that the people of the south-east geo-political zone love a more united Nigeria than any other regions.

Ohuabunwa who was also the former Chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), stated this at the weekend in Akure, when he paid courtesy visit to the Ondo State chapter of PDP, and to meet members of the New Nigeria Group in the state.

He lamented that the 1967 civil war was a distorted history against the Igbo and those from the south-east, recounting that it was a case of recurring injustice, pogrom and marginalisation against the people of the zone.

He said: “The south-east didn’t want to break Nigeria; the civil war was not because the south-east wanted to break Nigeria. I fought in that war as a young army officer. The persons that wanted Nigeria together more than others were the Igbos.

“If you take all of us here, the person that wants a united Nigeria is the Igbo man; not by word of mouth, but practice. Most communities in Nigeria, after the indigenous community, the igbos are the next.

“And if they come, they don’t come with bags just to do business and go: they buy land, build houses, some get married, train their children in local names. Over time you can’t differentiate them, that is their nature.

“They killed them hundred times in Kano State and they are back in Kano; same in Sokoto and they are back. Are these the people who want to break the country? It is not in the interest of the Igbos to break Nigeria; they are global citizens.”

Ohuabunwa, however, noted that those clamouring for Biafra Republic, “are just crying against injustice. If your child is unhappy, he will cry and taunt and do whatever to attract your attention. But as a parent you refused to see him and ask what the problem is.

“If you don’t talk to him what do you want him to do? In the converse, if I become President of Nigeria, it will finally settle the Igbo problem because I won’t maltreat the Igbos, being an Igbo. If they are quarreling with Nigeria, they will suspend it.

“They will have the consciousness that we are part of Nigeria now. It will increase unity of Nigeria and bring more peace. Igbo Presidency cannot and will not lead to breaking up Nigeria, it will be actually the antidote and panacea to such threat.”

Ohuabunwa said he remains the best candidate for the major opposition party to win 2023 elections.

Referring to his vision as convener of New Nigeria Group (NNG), he said he would make, “Nigeria become a first world nation where all the citizens live in harmony, are treated equally to achieve peace and prosperity for all. A nation that works for all.”

Ohuabunwa hinged his core values and guiding philosophy on knowledge, industry, integrity, patriotism, justice, freedom, godliness, focusing on transformational approaches to solve poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity.

